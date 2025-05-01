10-Minute Creamy Cucumber Sandwich Recipe: Your perfect summer snack
Muskaan Gupta
This summer, are you looking for a quick, light, and cool bite? Perfect for hot days, this creamy cucumber sandwich takes only 10 minutes to prepare.
1 medium-sized fresh cucumber, 4 slices of whole wheat or white bread, 2 tablespoons of fresh cream or mayonnaise, a ¼ of black pepper powder, salt to taste, 1 tablespoon of finely chopped fresh coriander leaves and 1 teaspoon of optional butter
Ingredients
Clean the cucumber and cut it into uniformly thin slices. To keep the sandwich from getting soggy, use a kitchen towel to pat the slices dry.
Prepare the Cucumber
Add the chopped coriander, salt, black pepper, and fresh cream or mayonnaise to a bowl. To make a flavourful, smooth spread, thoroughly mix.
Mix the Creamy Filling
On one side of each slice of bread, lightly spread butter. This stops the filling's moisture from soaking into the bread too soon.
Optional: Butter the Bread
Spread the Cream Mix
To ensure a uniform texture and flavour in every bite, carefully arrange the cucumber slices over the creamy layer, covering the whole surface.
Layer the Cucumber Slices
If using, place the remaining bread slices on top, buttered side down. To keep the sandwich together, gently press.
Top and Press
Slice the sandwiches into fingers or on the diagonal. Serve right away or, for an added refreshing touch, chill for a few minutes before serving.