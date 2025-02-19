Feb 19, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
10 yellow coloured animals
Yellowhammer: Small bird with a bright yellow head and underparts.
Yellow Anaconda: Large snake with yellow and black markings.
Goldfinch: Vibrant yellow plumage on males for attracting mates.
Monarch Butterfly: Striking orange and black wings with hints of yellow.
Yellow Tang: Bright yellow fish found in coral reefs.
Poison Dart Frog: Bright yellow skin warns of its toxicity.
Canary: A small finch is known for its singing ability and yellow plumage.
Bee: Yellow and black stripes, they are important pollinators.
Sun Bear: The smallest bear, often with a light yellow patch on its chest.
