Feb 19, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

10 yellow coloured animals 

Shivani Tiwari

Yellowhammer: Small bird with a bright yellow head and underparts.

Yellow Anaconda: Large snake with yellow and black markings.

Goldfinch: Vibrant yellow plumage on males for attracting mates.

 Monarch Butterfly: Striking orange and black wings with hints of yellow.

 Yellow Tang: Bright yellow fish found in coral reefs.

Poison Dart Frog: Bright yellow skin warns of its toxicity.

Canary: A small finch is known for its singing ability and yellow plumage.

Bee: Yellow and black stripes, they are important pollinators.

Sun Bear: The smallest bear, often with a light yellow patch on its chest.

