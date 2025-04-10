10 ways to protect your pets from heat wave

Apr 10, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Here are some simple yet effective ways by which you can protect your pets from heat wave in summer.
Even with windows cracked, temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly to dangerous levels, causing heatstroke and death.
Ensure your pet has access to shaded areas, whether it's a shady spot in the garden, a cool room indoors, or a pet-friendly tent or umbrella.
Consider using cooling mats or blankets for them to lie on.
Provide plenty of fresh, clean water, and ensure it's readily available throughout the day.
Consider adding ice cubes to their water bowl, or offer frozen treats to encourage water intake.
Avoid going out of the house during peak heat hours.
Limit outdoor exercise during the hottest parts of the day (late morning to early afternoon).
Opt for walks in the early morning or evening when the temperature is cooler.
Consider using dog booties to protect their paws.
Hot asphalt can burn your pet's paws, so avoid walking them on hot surfaces.