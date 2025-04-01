10 vegetarian dishes to try during Navratri

Apr 1, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Here are ten vegetarian dishes which are healthy and delicious that you can try this Navratri.
Sabudana Khichdi is a classic vrat recipe, made with soaked sago pearls, boiled potatoes, and peanuts.
Vegetable Upma can make a healthy meal, which can be made with semolina or millet. This light dish is rich in fibre and can be enjoyed any time of the day.
To make this healthy and sweet kheer, just cook amaranth seeds in water or milk till the texture turns thick and creamy. It’s a healthy and nutritious way to start your day during the festival.
Kuttu ki roti served with chutney is a delicious and healthy meal. Kuttu flour is a gluten free dish that is packed with nutrients.
Singhare Ke Aloo is a simple and healthy recipe made with boiling and mashing water chestnuts with boiled potatoes.
Curd rice is a healthy dish made with curd and cooked rice. It's beneficial for gut health and can be enhanced with chopped veggies for added nutrition.
Methi Thepla is a classic Gujarati dish that is made with whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves, which add a punch of taste and health to the dish.
Marinate paneer cubes in yogurt and spices, then grill or bake them with bell peppers and onions. This protein-rich dish flavourful and can be enjoyed as an appetiser.
Make koftas using grated bottle gourd mixed with gram flour. Fry or bake them and serve in a light tomato sauce. This dish is high in fibre and low in calories.
To make these healthy, tasty ladoos, cook grated coconut in 1 teaspoon ghee and add in a syrup of dates along with nuts and seeds.