May 23, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

10 unseen images of Nebulae shared by NASA Hubble-Space Telescope

Pravrajya Suruchi

This Hubble image captures young stars and glowing gas clouds in the N11 region of the Large Magellanic Cloud — one of the most active areas where new stars are being born.

LHA 120-N 11

The star cluster Pismis 24 sits at the heart of the glowing nebula NGC 6357, which stretches across part of the Scorpius constellation.

Pismis 24

This stunning neon-coloured image of the Crab Nebula was made by blending data from different telescopes—capturing everything from radio waves to powerful X-rays.

Crab Nebula

This image highlights two giant stars, WR 25 and Tr16-244, in the Trumpler 16 cluster, nestled inside the Carina Nebula — a glowing cloud of gas and stars about 7,500 light-years away in the Carina constellation.

Tr16-244

This image, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the Serpens Nebula — a star-forming region about 1,300 light-years from Earth.

HBC 672

IC 63, also known as the Ghost Nebula, is located 550 light-years away. It glows by reflecting starlight and giving off hydrogen-alpha radiation from the nearby star Gamma Cassiopeiae, which is gradually breaking the nebula apart.

IC 63

This image of MyCn18, a young planetary nebula about 8,000 light-years away, was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope using its WFPC2 camera.

Hourglass

This Hubble mosaic blends data from its cameras and the MPG/ESO 2.2-meter telescope, revealing glowing clouds of hydrogen and oxygen in space.

30 Doradus

A new image from Hubble shows the detailed remains of Cassiopeia A, the youngest supernova remnant in the Milky Way, revealing the intricate patterns of the star’s broken fragments.

Cassiopeia A

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: When it feels heavy, read this: 7 quotes that help you keep going