10 unseen images of Nebulae shared by NASA Hubble-Space Telescope

May 23, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
This Hubble image captures young stars and glowing gas clouds in the N11 region of the Large Magellanic Cloud — one of the most active areas where new stars are being born.
The star cluster Pismis 24 sits at the heart of the glowing nebula NGC 6357, which stretches across part of the Scorpius constellation.
This stunning neon-coloured image of the Crab Nebula was made by blending data from different telescopes—capturing everything from radio waves to powerful X-rays.
This image highlights two giant stars, WR 25 and Tr16-244, in the Trumpler 16 cluster, nestled inside the Carina Nebula — a glowing cloud of gas and stars about 7,500 light-years away in the Carina constellation.
This image, taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, shows the Serpens Nebula — a star-forming region about 1,300 light-years from Earth.
IC 63, also known as the Ghost Nebula, is located 550 light-years away. It glows by reflecting starlight and giving off hydrogen-alpha radiation from the nearby star Gamma Cassiopeiae, which is gradually breaking the nebula apart.
This image of MyCn18, a young planetary nebula about 8,000 light-years away, was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope using its WFPC2 camera.
This Hubble mosaic blends data from its cameras and the MPG/ESO 2.2-meter telescope, revealing glowing clouds of hydrogen and oxygen in space.
A new image from Hubble shows the detailed remains of Cassiopeia A, the youngest supernova remnant in the Milky Way, revealing the intricate patterns of the star’s broken fragments.
