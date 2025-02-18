Feb 18, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
10 unique monkey breeds
Shivani Tiwari
Proboscis Monkey: These monkeys, found in Borneo, are easily identified by their large, pendulous noses, particularly prominent in males.
Bald Uakari: These monkeys, found in the flooded forests of the Amazon, are characterized by their bright red faces and short tails.
Tarsier: Tarsiers are unique monkey with large eyes, long limbs, and sticky fingers.
White-Faced Saki: Known for their unique appearance noses, with their nostrils pointing out to the sides.
De Brazza's Monkey: They are unique in many ways, including their appearance, behaviour, and adaptations.
Red Shanked Douc: They are considered the 'Queen of primates' for their distinctive and unique appearance.
Emperor Tamarin: Distinguished by their magnificent moustaches, these small monkeys are from the Amazon rainforest.
Gelada: These monkeys, found in the highlands of Ethiopia, are unique for their grass-grazing diet and distinctive chest patch.
Gee Golden Langur: They are unique monkey with striking golden fur, a black face, and a long tail.
Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey: Inhabiting the mountainous forests of China, these monkeys are known for their striking golden fur and snub noses.
Next:
7 creatures that survive on dead animals
Click To More..