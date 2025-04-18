10 unique animals you won't believe exist

Apr 18, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
It looks like a smiling fish with tiny legs, but it’s actually a kind of salamander. It never grows up fully and can grow back lost body parts.
This animal has a big, funny-looking nose that helps it breathe clean air and stay cool in hot places.
This small green frog has see-through skin on its belly, so you can see its heart and other organs inside.
This deep-sea octopus has big flappy fins that look like ears. It’s soft, round, and looks a bit like a cartoon.
A weird-looking monkey from Madagascar with huge eyes and a long middle finger it uses to dig bugs out of trees.
A tiny sea animal that floats on water. It’s bright blue and stores poison from the animals it eats to protect itself.
This mole has a nose shaped like a star. It uses it to feel around and find food super fast—quicker than a blink!
A sea animal that looks just like seaweed. It helps it hide from other animals in the water.
A small, cute armadillo with soft pink armour. It lives underground in Argentina and is very shy.