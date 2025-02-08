10 stunning pics of interacting galaxies by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Feb 8, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) captured magnetic fields in this composite image of Centaurus A.
This image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope highlights the stunning spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81.
This stunning scene of "mountains" and "valleys" dotted with sparkling stars is the edge of NGC 3324, a young star-forming region in the Carina Nebula.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured stunning new details of the Cartwheel Galaxy, uncovering insights into star formation and its central black hole.
This vibrant portrait of our Milky Way galaxy reveals a dynamic mix of gas, charged particles, and various types of cosmic dust.
This illustration shows the Milky Way, our home galaxy.
Our Milky Way galaxy is ablaze with dust in this all-sky map from Planck, an ESA (European Space Agency) mission with important NASA contributions
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe – among the most colorful deep space images ever captured at the time
This panorama provides an unprecedented X-ray view above and below the center of the Milky Way