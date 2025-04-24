10 stunning images of stars by NASA

Apr 24, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
This image shows a giant star named AG Carinae fighting to stay stable. This image captures a cloud of gas and dust around it, stretching five light-years wide.
This image shows the star-forming region AFGL 5180 in the constellation of Gemini. This image features a massive star forming at the centre, blasting powerful jets through surrounding clouds.
This image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the ancient globular cluster NGC 3201, home to hundreds of thousands of stars.
This image is the first of four showing the light echo from a 2002 stellar outburst. This image captures how light echoed through space.
This image shows the XZ Tauri star system and its neighbour HL Tauri. This image captures XZ Tauri blowing a gas bubble, lighting up the region with jets.
This image shows the young star SSTC2D J033038.2+303212 in Perseus. This image captures the star surrounded by a swirling disc and bright gas bursts.
This image shows R Aquarii, a symbiotic binary star in the constellation Aquarius. This image captures the white dwarf and red giant surrounded by a dynamic nebula.
This image shows the galaxy ESO 245-5, filled with stars, dust, and gas. This image captures the galaxy, 15 million light-years away in the Phoenix constellation.
This image shows the globular cluster Terzan 4, filled with stars. This image captures the densely packed heart of the cluster with millions of stars.