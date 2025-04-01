10 stunning images of space captured by NASA

Apr 1, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
The Ring Nebula (M57) in the Lyra constellation displays its perfect circular form, providing a serene view of a star’s final stage.
The Rose Galaxies, known as Arp 273, showcase two galaxies gracefully entwined by gravity, with the larger galaxy’s spiral arms encircling the smaller one, forming a stunning rose-like structure.
The Bubble Nebula: This stunning image captures a cosmic bubble’s radiant surface, illuminated by a massive star shining 45 times brighter than our Sun.
The Flaming Star Nebula: This breathtaking NASA APOD image reveals the dynamic clash of powerful stellar winds and dense cosmic material, sculpting the nebula into a blazing, dramatic masterpiece.
The Cone Nebula: This stunning image showcases the majestic Cone Nebula, a part of the NGC 2264 complex, emphasizing its striking, pillar-like formation in extraordinary detail.
The Witch Head Nebula: A captivating celestial formation with intricate structures and sweeping arcs, embodying the mysterious beauty of the cosmos. 4o
The Cat’s Paw Nebula: Also known as NGC 6334, this star-forming region features a paw-like shape, with vivid reds and oranges showcasing ionized gas and newly born, hot stars.
The Antennae Galaxies: Also known as NGC 4038/4039, this celestial collision features elongated streams of stars and gas stretching outward, resembling antennae.
The Cosmic Cliffs of Carina: Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, this breathtaking image reveals towering clouds of dust and gas, illuminated by the glow of young, forming stars in the Carina Nebula.
Credit: NASA