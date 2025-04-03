10 stunning images of red planet 'Mars' by NASA

Apr 3, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
This image, captured by Curiosity on February 24, shows a flower-like rock in Gale Crater, formed by water-borne minerals billions of years ago. 4o
This image, taken by Curiosity, shows a selfie in front of Mont Mercou, a 20-foot-tall rock formation on Mars.
This image, captured by the HiRISE camera, shows a bear-like face on Mars, formed by craters as eyes, a circular fracture as the face, and a V-shaped collapse as the nose.
This image, taken by Ingenuity in April 2021 from 16 feet above Mars, is the first colour photo captured mid-flight by a rotorcraft on the planet.
This image, a mosaic of 102 Viking Orbiter photos from July 9, 2013, shows Mars' Valles Marineris, a canyon system over 2,000 km long and 8 km deep.
This image, taken in 2016, shows Curiosity at the Quela drilling site in the Murray Buttes region on lower Mount Sharp.
This image, taken by Mars Express in 2018, shows the Korolev crater, over 50 miles wide and filled with water ice near Mars’ north pole.
This image shows a cooled lava imprint of ancient dunes on Mars, resembling the iconic "Star Trek" symbol.
This image shows wind-carved yardangs on Mars, with ripples and small dunes on the sand. In the thin atmosphere, their shadows appear sharp and dark.
This image shows recurring slope lineae (RSL) in Valles Marineris, seasonal Martian landslides that appear on slopes during spring and summer.