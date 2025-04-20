10 stunning images of nebulae captured by NASA

Apr 20, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
This Hubble image showcases nebulae NGC 2014 and NGC 2020 in the Large Magellanic Cloud, forming a vibrant star-forming region 163,000 light-years away.
This Hubble image of the Westerlund 2 cluster was released to mark the telescope’s 25th year in orbit, celebrating decades of discoveries and breathtaking visuals.
The Hubble Space Telescope revisited the Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation, capturing them in visible light. The image reveals glowing gas, dark dust, and the nebula’s iconic rust-coloured pillars.
This image shows NGC 3603, a star-forming region with a massive young star cluster. The hot blue stars at its core have carved a large cavity in the surrounding gas and dust.
This image shows the Bubble Nebula (NGC 7635), an emission nebula located 8,000 light-years away. Captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, it celebrates the telescope’s 26th year in space.
This Hubble image celebrates the telescope’s 23rd year in orbit, showing part of the Orion constellation. The Horsehead Nebula (Barnard 33) rises from turbulent waves of dust and gas like a giant seahorse.
This image shows bright blue newly formed stars creating a cavity in the centre of the star-forming region N90. These stars are shaping the surrounding gas and dust in this fascinating region.
This Hubble image provides the most detailed view of the entire Crab Nebula to date. The Crab Nebula is one of the most fascinating and well-studied objects in astronomy.
This stunning nebula was catalogued in 1654 by Italian astronomer Giovanni Battista Hodierna, who aimed to record nebulous objects to prevent them from being mistaken for comets.