10 stunning images of Galaxies, Star Cluster captured by NASA

Apr 6, 2025, 06:59 AM IST
NGC 2275 is classified as a flocculent spiral galaxy, located 67 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer.
NGC 3603 is a giant nebula and prominent star-forming region in the Carina spiral arm of the Milky Way, about 20,000 light-years away.
NGC 4826, also known as the Black Eye Galaxy, Messier 64, or M64, is a spiral galaxy located 17 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices, famous for its dark band of dust across its bright nucleus.
NGC 2040, also known as LH 88, is an OB association, a loose star cluster with stars of a common origin drifting together through space.
NGC 5321 is a lenticular galaxy located in the constellation Canes Venatici, and it's also known as MCG+06-30-101 and PGC 49148.
NGC 1850 is a young, double star cluster, also known as a globular-like stellar association, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
M74, also known as NGC 628 or the Phantom Galaxy, is a grand-design spiral galaxy located approximately 32 million light-years away in the constellation Pisces, viewed nearly face-on from Earth.
NGC 346 is in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way that lies 200,000 light-years away in the constellation Tucana.
NGC 5283 is a luminous, lenticular galaxy in the Draco constellation, where a supermassive black hole is actively accreting material, making the galaxy's center exceptionally bright.
Credit: NASA