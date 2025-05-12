10 stunning cosmic images shared by NASA

May 12, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Multiple observatories joined forces to unveil new details of the Crab Nebula, offering a deeper look into its powerful energy and structure.
Hubble captured a striking image of a bright galaxy paired with a luminous star, showcasing the brilliance of the cosmos.
This Hubble image shows Arp 72, a pair of galaxies interacting through gravity, creating a stunning cosmic dance.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured the Tarantula Nebula, revealing intricate details of star formation in this cosmic web.
Hubble Space Telescope captured a detailed image of the Little Dumbbell Nebula, showcasing the colorful remnants of a dying star.
Hubble captured a hidden galaxy peeking through a dense cosmic dust cloud, revealing stars obscured by darkness.
A drifting asteroid unexpectedly photobombed Hubble’s snapshot of the spiral galaxy UGC 12158, leaving a bright trail across the image.
Hubble captured a stunning view of a barred spiral galaxy, showcasing its bright core and sweeping arms in striking detail.
The ULLYSES program explored both massive, hot blue stars and smaller, cooler red stars to understand early stellar development.
Source: NASA