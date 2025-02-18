Feb 18, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

10 snake species that are kept as pets

Shivani Tiwari

Corn Snake: Popular due to their calm temperament, manageable size, and variety of colour morphs.

Ball Python: Known for their gentle nature and relatively small size, making them a good choice for beginners.

California King Snake: These snakes are known for their striking patterns and several subspecies are available in the pet trade.

Garter Snake: Commonly found in North America, these are relatively small and easy to care for. 

Red-Tailed Boa: They are calm, can grow large, and easy to handle. 

Western Hognose Snake: They can be a good pet for reptile enthusiasts and beginners.

 Green Tree Python:  Known for their striking emerald green colour, they require specialized care. 

Kenyan Sand Boa: They are shy but are calm and can be handled easily.

 Milk Snake: Similar to king snakes, they exhibit vibrant colours and patterns, mimicking venomous coral snakes. 

 Rat Snake: Various species of rat snakes exist, many of which make good pets due to their calm nature and manageable size.

