10 snake species that are kept as pets
Corn Snake: Popular due to their calm temperament, manageable size, and variety of colour morphs.
Ball Python: Known for their gentle nature and relatively small size, making them a good choice for beginners.
California King Snake: These snakes are known for their striking patterns and several subspecies are available in the pet trade.
Garter Snake: Commonly found in North America, these are relatively small and easy to care for.
Red-Tailed Boa: They are calm, can grow large, and easy to handle.
Western Hognose Snake: They can be a good pet for reptile enthusiasts and beginners.
Green Tree Python: Known for their striking emerald green colour, they require specialized care.
Kenyan Sand Boa: They are shy but are calm and can be handled easily.
Milk Snake: Similar to king snakes, they exhibit vibrant colours and patterns, mimicking venomous coral snakes.
Rat Snake: Various species of rat snakes exist, many of which make good pets due to their calm nature and manageable size.
