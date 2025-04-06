Apr 6, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

10 safest destinations for solo travellers in India

Pravrajya Suruchi

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand – A peaceful spiritual hub by the Ganges, perfect for yoga, adventure, and solo soul-searching.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu – A charming French colonial town offering serene beaches and a laid-back vibe.

Mysore, Karnataka – A heritage-rich city known for its royal architecture and friendly locals.

Munnar, Kerala – A tranquil hill station with tea gardens, ideal for peaceful solo retreats.

Udaipur, Rajasthan – The city of lakes, full of royal charm and welcoming hospitality.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh – A scenic Himalayan village loved by backpackers and solo travellers alike.

Shillong, Meghalaya – A clean, music-loving hill town with safe streets and stunning natural beauty.

Hampi, Karnataka – A surreal landscape of ruins and boulders, offering both history and solitude.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh – One of the oldest cities in the world, spiritually rich and deeply introspective.

Auroville, Tamil Nadu – An experimental township promoting peace, unity, and safe communal living.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: 10 stunning images of universe shared by NASA