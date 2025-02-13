Feb 13, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
10 richest countries in the world, India is at...
Luxembourg: This European nation consistently tops the charts. A major financial centre, Luxembourg attracts significant foreign investment.
Singapore: Southeast Asian island nation has transformed into a global financial and trade hub.
Macao SAR: An administrative region of China primarily from its over 40 casinos, making it one of the world’s top travel destinations.
Ireland: Ireland's strong economic growth in recent decades is fueled by a focus on high-tech industries, pharmaceuticals, and a favourable corporate tax regime that attracts multinational companies.
Qatar: This Middle Eastern nation has vast reserves of natural gas, which have fueled its economic growth.
Norway: Norway's wealth is largely attributed to its significant oil and gas reserves.
Switzerland: Switzerland is known for its strong financial sector, high-quality manufacturing, and tourism industry.
Brunei Darussalam is a small, wealthy nation on the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, bordered by Malaysia and the South China Sea.
Guyana is a small country in South America, and it has historical ties to the British West Indies and is part of the Commonwealth Caribbean.
United States: The United States has the largest economy in the world, driven by its diverse industries and technological innovation.
As of January 2025, India ranks 124th out of 200 countries overall, but 5th in the world for GDP, after the USA, China, Germany, and Japan.
