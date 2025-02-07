10 rare nebula images shared by NASA

Feb 7, 2025, 07:03 AM IST
When a star like the Sun runs out of fuel, it expands and its outer layers puff off, and then the core of the star shrinks.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image presents a visually striking collection of interstellar gas and dust.
The bright clusters and nebulae of planet Earth's night sky are often named for flowers or insects. Though its wingspan covers over 3 light-years, NGC 6302 is no exception.
The Orion Nebula is a picture book of star formation, from the massive, young stars shaping the nebula to the pillars of dense gas that may be the homes of budding stars.
The star V830 Orionis shines on the cloud of material left over from its formation, here seen as the NGC 1999 reflection nebula.
The Helix Nebula is an example of a planetary nebula. Though it looks like a bubble or eye from Earth’s point of view, the Helix is actually a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gases.
This Hubble mosaic is the highest resolution image ever made of the entire Crab Nebula, which is located 6,500 light-years away.
These opaque, dark knots of gas and dust called “Bok globules” are absorbing light in the center of the nearby emission nebula and star-forming region, NGC 281.
Emission nebulae are bright, diffuse clouds of ionized gas that emit their own light. In NGC 2313, pictured here, the bright star V565 (center of the image) highlights a silvery veil of gas and dust, while the right half of this image is obscured by a dense cloud of dust.
Caldwell 99 is a dark nebula — a dense cloud of interstellar dust that completely blocks out visible wavelengths of light from objects behind it.