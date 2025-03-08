Mar 8, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

10 rare images of black hole captured by NASA

Pravrajya Suruchi

Image: Artist’s Concept of a Runaway Black Hole

Image: Black Hole Jets in Hercules A

Image: Black Hole Accretion Disk Visualization

Image: Doubly Warped World of Binary Black Holes

Image: Supermassive Black Hole Binary Simulation

Image: Black Hole Accretion Disk and Corona

Image: A Multiwavelength View of the Milky Way’s Center

Image: Surprisingly Lonely Galaxy

Source: NASA

