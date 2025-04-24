Apr 24, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
10 rare black-coloured birds
Shivani Tiwari
Black Swan: This stunning swan is characterised by its gracefully curved neck and striking black plumage.
Common Raven: They are a North American bird species that is completely glossy black.
Black Woodpecker: It is characterised by its mostly black plumage, with a red crown.
Black Sicklebill: This bird is almost entirely velvety black with iridescent green and blue highlights.
Long-wattled Umbrellabird: It is a black bird with a prominent inflatable wattle on its chest and a crest of feathers over its head.
Black Bulbul: The black bulbul has several subspecies with varying plumage, but many are predominantly black.
Black Solitaire: This bird has a sooty black plumage and a distinctive melodious song.
Black Francolin: It is black with distinctive markings. It features a white patch, a chestnut collar, and white spots on its flanks.
Black Rail: It is generally slate black, with a brown nape and white spotting on its wings
Black Skimmer: A unique coastal bird found in the Americas, the black skimmer has a distinctive black upperparts and white underparts.
Next:
How to know if someone is recording your phone calls
Click To More..