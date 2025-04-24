Apr 24, 2025, 05:06 PM IST

10 rare black-coloured birds

Shivani Tiwari

Black Swan: This stunning swan is characterised by its gracefully curved neck and striking black plumage.

Common Raven: They are a North American bird species that is completely glossy black.  

Black Woodpecker: It is characterised by its mostly black plumage, with a red crown.

Black Sicklebill: This bird is almost entirely velvety black with iridescent green and blue highlights.

Long-wattled Umbrellabird: It is a black bird with a prominent inflatable wattle on its chest and a crest of feathers over its head.

 Black Bulbul: The black bulbul has several subspecies with varying plumage, but many are predominantly black.

Black Solitaire: This bird has a sooty black plumage and a distinctive melodious song.

 Black Francolin: It is black with distinctive markings. It features a white patch, a chestnut collar, and white spots on its flanks.

 Black Rail: It is generally slate black, with a brown nape and white spotting on its wings

Black Skimmer: A unique coastal bird found in the Americas, the black skimmer has a distinctive black upperparts and white underparts. 

