10 rare animal species found only in India

Apr 4, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
A rare bird found only in the Andaman Islands, it is known for its striking white head and greyish-black body.
Found exclusively in Manipur’s Loktak Lake, this deer is known for its unique floating habitat on phumdis (floating vegetation).
This bright blue tarantula is found only in Andhra Pradesh’s forests and is highly sought after by collectors.
This mountain goat species is endemic to the Nilgiri Hills and Western Ghats, known for its agility in steep terrains.
Found only in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir, this rare deer species is critically endangered due to habitat loss.
The smallest wild pig species in the world, it is found only in Assam’s grasslands and is critically endangered.
One of the rarest civet species, this nocturnal mammal is found only in the Western Ghats and is critically endangered.
A nocturnal and elusive species found only in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namdapha National Park, it is rarely seen in the wild.
Native to the Western Ghats, this primate is known for its distinctive silver-white mane and black fur.