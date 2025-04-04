Apr 4, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

10 rare animal species found only in India

Shweta Singh

A rare bird found only in the Andaman Islands, it is known for its striking white head and greyish-black body.

Andaman White-headed Starling

Found exclusively in Manipur’s Loktak Lake, this deer is known for its unique floating habitat on phumdis (floating vegetation).

Sangai

This bright blue tarantula is found only in Andhra Pradesh’s forests and is highly sought after by collectors.

Gooty Sapphire Tarantula

This mountain goat species is endemic to the Nilgiri Hills and Western Ghats, known for its agility in steep terrains.

Nilgiri Tahr

Found only in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir, this rare deer species is critically endangered due to habitat loss.

Kashmir Stag

The smallest wild pig species in the world, it is found only in Assam’s grasslands and is critically endangered.

Pygmy Hog

One of the rarest civet species, this nocturnal mammal is found only in the Western Ghats and is critically endangered.

Malabar Civet

A nocturnal and elusive species found only in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namdapha National Park, it is rarely seen in the wild.

Namdapha Flying Squirrel

Native to the Western Ghats, this primate is known for its distinctive silver-white mane and black fur.

Lion-tailed Macaque

