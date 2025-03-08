Mar 8, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
10 quotes by Neem Karoli Baba for a better life
Shivani Tiwari
'See God in everyone. It is deception to teach by individual differences and karma.'
'The best form of worship is to see God in everyone.'
'Attachment is the strongest block to realization.'
'Be humble. Humility is the key to spiritual growth.'
'If you cannot love each other, you cannot achieve your goal.'
'Love everyone, serve everyone, remember God, and tell the truth.'
'If you want to see God, kill desires. Desires are the cause of all sorrow. They are the root of all evils.'
'You can plan for a hundred years. But you don’t know what will happen the next moment.'
'Whatever may be a guru, he may be a lunatic or a common person. Once you have accepted him, he is the lord of lords.'
'Every line of the Hanuman Chalisa is a Mahamantra.'
Next:
8 stunning images of Helix Nebula by NASA
Click To More..