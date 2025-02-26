Feb 26, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Jaggi Vasudev, known to the world as Sadhguru, is an Indian yogi, author, and spiritual leader. He is loved and respected across the world due to his wise words and honesty about how we should be living our lives.
Sadhguru has inspired millions worldwide, brining ancient wisdom with modern life through his teachings, books, and social initiatives. Here are few quotes by Sadhguru to instantly clam your mind.
Whatever you have – your skills, your love, your joy, your ingenuity, your ability to do things – please show it now.
This is such a brief Life – doing what you truly care for is the only way to make your life worthwhile.
When there are troubles within us, we must address them head-on. Do not look for distractions – distraction is not a solution.
Competitors are not enemies. They are people who keep reminding you of your own shortcomings. Your quality control.
A human being who is joyful, responsible, with a little bit of sense, can deal with challenging situations much better than those who are dead serious about everything.
In mediocrity, there is comfort, but no joy. In going beyond your limits, there is joy, but maybe no comfort. You have to choose.
Whether you have anger, hatred, jealousy, or resentment against someone, essentially, it only works against you.
There is magic everywhere. If you learn how to live it, life is nothing short of a daily miracle.
As a human, you are not a being, you are a becoming, an ongoing process. Nothing is fixed – you can be whichever way you want to be.
In the vastness of the cosmos, everything is going perfect, but one nasty little thought in your mind can make it a bad day. That is lack of perspective.