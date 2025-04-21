10 powerful quotes by Pope Francis 

Apr 21, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 following a prolonged illness. Known for his compassion and humility, he touched many hearts across the globe.
Let's have a look at ten powerful quotes by Pope Francis
1. "Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart: they are betrayals of religion".
2. “Whenever we feel that everyone ignores us, that no one cares what becomes of us, that we are of no importance to anyone, he remains concerned for us”.
3. “In prayer, God keeps calling us, opening our hearts to charity.”
4. “Joy springs from a grateful heart.”
5. “Rejoice in the Lord always! I say it again, rejoice!”
6. “If we want life, let us give life. If we want opportunities, let us provide opportunities.”
7. "In the face of unjust and painful situations, faith brings us the light which scatters the darkness.”
8. “Jesus keeps knocking on our door in the faces of our brothers and sisters, in the faces of our neighbors, in the faces of those at our side.”
9. "God is present in every one of you, in each one of us.”
10. “Forward! Keep moving forward!”