Feb 23, 2025, 09:58 AM IST

10 places in India that feel like foreign

Apurwa Amit

Pondicherry - With its French colonial architecture and charming cafes, it feels like a slice of France. 

Goa - Known for its stunning beaches and Portuguese influence, it has a laid-back, tropical vibe. 

 Ladakh - The breathtaking landscapes and Tibetan culture make it feel like you're in the Himalayas of Tibet. 

 Jaisalmer - The golden sands and stunning forts give it a desert charm reminiscent of Middle Eastern countries. 

Munnar - The lush tea gardens and rolling hills can make you feel like you're in the English countryside. 

Alleppey - Known for its backwaters and houseboats, it has a unique charm similar to the canals of Venice. 

Khajuraho - The intricate temples and sculptures provide a glimpse into a rich cultural heritage that feels foreign. 

Auroville - An experimental township that embodies global unity and has a unique, international community feel. 

Coorg - The coffee plantations and scenic landscapes give it a vibe similar to the hills of Scotland. 

 Mahabalipuram - The ancient rock-cut temples and coastal beauty evoke a sense of ancient civilization akin to Greece. 

Next: 10 most beautiful destinations in India