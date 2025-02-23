10 places in India that feel like foreign

Feb 23, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Pondicherry - With its French colonial architecture and charming cafes, it feels like a slice of France.
Goa - Known for its stunning beaches and Portuguese influence, it has a laid-back, tropical vibe.
Ladakh - The breathtaking landscapes and Tibetan culture make it feel like you're in the Himalayas of Tibet.
Jaisalmer - The golden sands and stunning forts give it a desert charm reminiscent of Middle Eastern countries.
Munnar - The lush tea gardens and rolling hills can make you feel like you're in the English countryside.
Alleppey - Known for its backwaters and houseboats, it has a unique charm similar to the canals of Venice.
Khajuraho - The intricate temples and sculptures provide a glimpse into a rich cultural heritage that feels foreign.
Auroville - An experimental township that embodies global unity and has a unique, international community feel.
Coorg - The coffee plantations and scenic landscapes give it a vibe similar to the hills of Scotland.
Mahabalipuram - The ancient rock-cut temples and coastal beauty evoke a sense of ancient civilization akin to Greece.