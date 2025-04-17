10 of the rarest plants in the world

Apr 17, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Here is a list of ten of the most endangered and rarest plants in the world.
Thought to be extinct in the wild, this rare flower blooms rarely in New Zealand.
This cycad, a single-clone species, is now conserved in botanical gardens.
Known for its massive size and foul-smelling odour, this flower is only found in Indonesian rain forests.
Also known as the corpse plant, this parasitic flower is notorious for its decaying flesh odour.
These orchids, with their unique slipper-shaped pouches, are often found in tropical regions and are considered rare.
This rare orchid is completely underground and obtains nutrients from mycorrhizal fungi.
This orchid is known for its striking blue colour and rarity in the wild.
Found in woodland areas of Asia and North America, this flower is known for its heart-shaped petals.
This vine, native to the Philippines, boasts beautiful turquoise blooms resembling cascading jade beads.
This orchid lacks chlorophyll and relies on fungi for sustenance.