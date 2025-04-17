Apr 17, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

10 of the rarest plants in the world

Monica Singh

Here is a list of ten of the most endangered and rarest plants in the world.

Thought to be extinct in the wild, this rare flower blooms rarely in New Zealand. 

Middlemist Red

This cycad, a single-clone species, is now conserved in botanical gardens. 

Encephalartos Woodii

Known for its massive size and foul-smelling odour, this flower is only found in Indonesian rain forests.

Titan Arum (Amorphophallus titanum)

Also known as the corpse plant, this parasitic flower is notorious for its decaying flesh odour.

Rafflesia Arnoldii

These orchids, with their unique slipper-shaped pouches, are often found in tropical regions and are considered rare. 

Slipper Orchid (Paphiopedilum spp.)

This rare orchid is completely underground and obtains nutrients from mycorrhizal fungi.

Western Underground Orchid (Rhizanthella gardneri)

This orchid is known for its striking blue colour and rarity in the wild.

Blue Vanda Orchid

Found in woodland areas of Asia and North America, this flower is known for its heart-shaped petals.

Bleeding Heart

This vine, native to the Philippines, boasts beautiful turquoise blooms resembling cascading jade beads. 

Jade Vine

This orchid lacks chlorophyll and relies on fungi for sustenance. 

Ghost Orchid (Dendrophylax lindenii)

