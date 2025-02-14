Feb 14, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
10 must-visit historical places to visit in UP
DNA WEB DESK
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a newly constructed temple, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.
The Taj Mahal is a timeless masterpiece of Mughal architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Sarnath (Varanasi) is a major Buddhist pilgrimage site where Buddha delivered his first teaching.
Kanpur is popular for its industrial significance and historical sites like Allen Forest Zoo and Shri Radha Krishna Temple.
Prayagraj has been known as the greatest pilgrimage since the Rig-Veda era. This historical site is hosting the largest gathering of Kumbha Mela 2025.
Jhansi is a historic city known for its courage and patriotism. It is renowned for its majestic fort, which is linked to Rani Lakshmibai.
Fatehpur Sikri (Agra) is known for its magnificent abandoned Mughal city and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing its historical architecture.
Lucknow is the "City of Nawabs," known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and delicious cuisine.
Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and boasts numerous temples dedicated to the deity.
Varanasi is a sacred city for Hindus and one of the oldest inhabitant cities in the world. This historical city is known for its ghats along the Ganga River arti and temples.
Next:
10 rare images of galaxies shared by NASA
Click To More..