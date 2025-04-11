Apr 11, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
10 must-visit cold destinations in India during April
Muskaan Gupta
Want to get away from the heat of early summer? Even in April, India has a number of cool retreats that are ideal for a revitalising vacation. These 10 chilly Indian locations are a must-see in April.
Gulmarg, which is well-known for its picturesque surroundings and snow-covered slopes, remains cold and ideal for spring skiing.
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
A calm town in the Himalayas with icy temperatures, Buddhist monasteries, and breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains.
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Lachen, a gateway to the breathtaking Gurudongmar Lake, is tucked away in North Sikkim and is freezing in April.
Lachen, Sikkim
A remote mountain valley in the desert with consistently cool temperatures, perfect for both adventurers and tranquilly seekers.
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Leh remains cool and refreshing despite being reachable by road in late April, and the surrounding mountain scenery is captivating.
Leh, Ladakh
Known as the Valley of Flowers, this area has colourful blooms, snowy surroundings, and a cool temperature in April.
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim
This quaint hill town is ideal for an April getaway because of its cool climate, verdant meadows, and serene atmosphere.
Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir
Munsiyari, which is close to the Nepali border, boasts breathtaking views of snow-covered landscapes and a cool climate that lasts well into April.
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
In April, Manali, which is tucked away in the Himalayas, is delightfully cool, making it ideal for picturesque strolls and views of the mountains.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
This serene hill station, which stays cool throughout April, combines colonial charm with pine-covered hills.
Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh
