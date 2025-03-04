Mar 4, 2025, 07:50 AM IST
10 motivational quotes for children by Sadhguru
Shivani Tiwari
Learning to live joyfully with things you do not like is a huge life lesson.
Education is not just about learning facts. It's about learning how to think, how to feel, and how to live.
People are successful not necessarily because they work hard. They just do the right thing.
Curiosity is the key to knowledge. Never stop asking questions.
If you want success, the foremost thing is to ensure that you are not the obstacle to it.
The greatest adventure you can take is the journey within yourself.
The most important thing in life is to be happy. And happiness comes from within.
If you want to enjoy success, before you engineer situations, first of all, you have to engineer yourself.
Nature is your best teacher. Spend time outdoors and learn from her.
Don't be afraid to make mistakes. They are part of the learning process.
