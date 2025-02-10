10 most unhappy countries in the world, India stands at...

Feb 10, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Afghanistan: Ranked as the least happy country, Afghanistan faces challenges such as low life expectancy and economic difficulties.
Lebanon: Experiencing economic instability and political unrest, Lebanon ranks low in happiness.
Lesotho: With health crises and economic challenges, Lesotho is among the least happy nations.
Sierra Leone: Facing issues like poverty and health concerns, Sierra Leone ranks low in happiness.
Democratic Republic of the Congo: Political instability and economic hardships contribute to its low happiness ranking.
Botswana: Despite economic growth, challenges like income inequality affect its happiness ranking.
Rwanda: Historical conflicts and economic challenges contribute to its position among the least happy countries.
Zimbabwe: Economic instability and political issues place Zimbabwe low on the happiness scale.
Tanzania: Economic challenges and health issues contribute to its low happiness ranking.
India is ranked 126th out of 143 countries in the World Happiness Report 2024, maintaining the same position as the previous year. Neighboring countries like China (60th) and Nepal (93rd) have higher rankings.
