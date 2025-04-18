Apr 18, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

10 most poisonous birds in world

Monica Singh

Here is the list of ten most poisonous birds in the world of whom you should be aware of.

Several species, including the hooded pitohui, are known for containing batrachotoxin in their skin and feathers, acquired through their diet. 

Pitohui family (New Guinea)

The blue-capped ifrita is a small insectivorous bird that grows up to 16.5 cm. It also contains batrachotoxin in its feathers. 

Blue-capped Ifrit (New Guinea)

Like the pitohuis, it carries toxins in its feathers and skin. 

Little Shrikethrush

Similar to the little shrikethrush, this bird is recorded as a poisonous species. It also contains batrachotoxins. 

Rufous Shrikethrush

Quails can accumulate toxic hemlock compounds during migration, leading to "coturnism" if consumed. 

European Quail

May ingest toxic blister beetles, making its flesh potentially dangerous. It is believed that this bird is poisonous due to eating the buds of the Quakening Aspen flower.

Spur-winged Goose

 Scientific evidence confirms that the Red Warbler is one of the most venomous birds. Secretes toxins to deter predators. 

Red Warbler

A beautiful yet poisonous bird. 

Northern Jacana

Next: 8 animals that make their own food