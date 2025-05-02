10 most expensive dogs breed in the world

Afghan Hound – Rs 5,97,780: The Afghan Hound, from the mountain of Afghanistan, with its stunning, flowing coat and curly tail, requires daily grooming. Its average lifespan is 10-14 years.
Pharaoh Hound – Rs 6,34,544: The Pharaoh Hound, meaning 'rabbit dog' in Maltese, is an intelligent, athletic breed weighing 45-55 pounds, with a 11-14 year lifespan, but is highly sensitive to stress.
Dogo Argentino – Rs 6,83,177: The Dogo Argentino, bred in 1928 for big game hunting, is a muscular and powerful breed with ancestors like the Cordoba Fighting Dog and Great Dane. Its ownership is restricted in some places.
Canadian Eskimo Dog – Rs 7,40,956: The Canadian Eskimo Dog is a rare breed, with fewer than 300 remaining. Historically brought from Siberia.
Rottweiler – 7,62,089: Rottweilers, despite being relatively affordable to buy, there high vet bills due to numerous health issues, resulting in costly pet insurance claims and a shorter 8-10 year lifespan.
Azawakh – Rs 8,04,426: The Azawakh is a rare and expensive breed from West Africa. They're resilient with few health issues, living 12-15 years, and require regular exercise with their owners.
Tibetan Mastiff – Rs 8,46,397: The Tibetan Mastiff, originating from Tibet, is a massive guardian breed that protects against fierce predators. Alert and loyal, they're prone to health issues like hip dysplasia and hypothyroidism, requiring regular testing.
Chow Chow – Rs 9,31,010: The Chow Chow, an ancient breed from northern China, is expensive to buy and maintain, they require regular exercise and grooming, but can be stubborn and prone to health issues.
Löwchen- 10,15,645: The Löwchen, or 'little lion dog,' is a rare breed from France. Playful and outgoing, they thrive on human attention, are suitable for families, and are relatively healthy with a 13-15 year lifespan.
Samoyed – Rs 11,84,858: The Samoyed, hailing from Siberia, is the world's most expensive dog breed. Known for their kind and loving nature, they require attention and exercise, but also come with costly health issues, around $5,000.