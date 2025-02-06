10 most expensive cars owned by Cristanio Ronaldo

Feb 6, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Here is a list of expensive cars owned by the GOAT footballer.
Ronaldo owns the highly exclusive Bugatti Centodieci, which is one of only ten cars ever made. This powerful vehicle boasts an impressive 1,600 horsepower and can accelerate to 100 km/h in merely 2.4 seconds.
The Chiron, another addition to his collection from Bugatti, is an impressive speed machine. With a maximum speed of 420 km/h, this hypercar, priced at $2.15 million, ranks among the fastest legally permitted cars ever produced.
Even football icons require comfort, and Ronaldo's Rolls-Royce Cullinan delivers precisely that. This exceptionally luxurious SUV, valued at approximately $400,000, boasts an opulent interior, a robust V12 engine, and a striking presence that draws attention.
The Ferrari Monza SP2 is among the most exclusive models produced by Ferrari, and Ronaldo has successfully acquired one. Priced at $1.8 million, this high-performance vehicle features a 6.5L V12 engine and an open cockpit layout, making it a sought-after collectible as well as an exciting driving experience.
A car collection is not truly finished without a Lamborghini, and Ronaldo's Aventador LP 700-4 exemplifies excellence. Featuring a 6.5L V12 engine that generates 700 horsepower, this supercar, valued at $400,000, is designed for both performance and elegance.
This McLaren, named after the iconic Ayrton Senna, is engineered for high-performance on the track. Priced at over $1 million, it is equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 789 horsepower, positioning it as one of the most thrilling vehicles in Ronaldo's collection.
Ronaldo appreciates the sophistication of a Bentley Flying Spur, a luxury sedan valued at $250,000 that features a W12 engine. It offers a comfortable driving experience while delivering impressive performance.