Mar 4, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

7 most beautiful railway stations in the world

Apurwa Amit

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, India: This railways station is in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is world-famous railway station that blends Victorian Gothic Revival architecture with traditional Indian design. 

Grand Central Terminal, New York City, USA:  A masterpiece of Beaux-Arts architecture, Grand Central Terminal is a bustling hub with a soaring vaulted ceiling, intricate details, and a sense of grandeur that's unmatched. 

Antwerp Central Station, Antwerp, Belgium:  A stunning example of Art Deco design, Antwerp Central Station features a soaring glass roof, a central hall with intricate mosaic floors, and a sense of light and space that's truly captivating.

Gare de Lyon, Paris, France:  With its grand facade, ornate interior, and iconic clock tower, Gare de Lyon is a testament to French architectural prowess. It's a popular destination for travelers heading to the French Alps and the Mediterranean.

Kanazawa Station, Kanazawa, Japan:  A modern marvel, Kanazawa Station boasts a glass-and-steel roof that resembles a giant butterfly wing, and a stunning interior filled with traditional Japanese art and design elements.

St. Pancras International, London, UK:  A Victorian masterpiece, St. Pancras International is known for its magnificent vaulted ceiling, ornate details, and historic significance. It's a major transportation hub for both domestic and international travel.

Milan Central Station, Milan, Italy:  With its impressive facade, soaring ceilings, and intricate details, Milan Central Station is a beautiful example of Italian architecture. It's a major transportation hub for the city and surrounding region.

Next: 8 animals to witness in Gir National Park