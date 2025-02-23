Feb 23, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

10 most beautiful destinations in India

Apurwa Amit

Kashmir - Known as "Paradise on Earth," with stunning landscapes, lush valleys, and beautiful gardens. 

 Jaipur - The Pink City is known for its magnificent forts and palaces, showcasing rich Rajasthani architecture. 

Udaipur - Often called the "City of Lakes," it's famous for its beautiful palaces and serene lakes. 

Ranthambore National Park - A stunning wildlife sanctuary known for its majestic tigers and beautiful landscapes. 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters make this a tropical paradise. 

 Rishikesh - Known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," it offers stunning views of the Ganges and the Himalayas. 

Coorg - With its lush coffee plantations and rolling hills, it's a perfect destination for nature lovers. 

Leh-Ladakh - Breathtaking landscapes, monasteries, and high-altitude lakes make it a must-visit destination. 

Munnar - Famous for its tea gardens and lush greenery, it's a picturesque hill station in Kerala. 

