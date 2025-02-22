10 mesmerising nebula images captured by NASA 

Feb 22, 2025, 06:45 AM IST
The Orion Nebula is a picture book of star formation, from the massive, young stars shaping the nebula to the pillars of dense gas that may be the homes of budding stars.
The star V830 Orionis shines on the cloud of material left over from its formation, here seen as the NGC 1999 reflection nebula.
The Helix Nebula is an example of a planetary nebula. Though it looks like a bubble or eye from Earth's point of view, the Helix is actually a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gases.
This Hubble mosaic is the highest resolution image ever made of the entire Crab Nebula, which is located 6,500 light-years away.
These opaque, dark knots of gas and dust called 'Bok globules' are absorbing light in the center of the nearby emission nebula and star-forming region, NGC 281.
A portion of the open cluster NGC 6530 appears as a roiling wall of smoke studded with stars in this image from the NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
This stunning Hubble image maps the chemical elements in a small region of the Lagoon Nebula known as the Hourglass.
These Hubble images provide two diverse views of the heart of the Lagoon Nebula. A visible-light image at left shows the billowing clouds of gas and curtains of dust from which new stars are forming.
This stellar relic, first spied by William Herschel in 1787, is nicknamed the Eskimo Nebula (NGC 2392) because, when viewed through ground-based telescopes, it resembles a face surrounded by a fur parka.
Messier 1 better known as the Crab Nebula, Charles Messier originally mistook Messier 1 for Halley’s Comet, which inspired him to create his famous catalog of objects.