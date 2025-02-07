10 mesmerising images of universe shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Pravrajya Suruchi
This stunning image of the interacting galaxy pair Arp 273, often called the "Rose," was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 4826, known as the "Eye in the Sky," is a spiral galaxy in the constellation Coma Berenices, located 17 million light-years from Earth. This breathtaking image was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.
This image of the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0416.1-2403 was captured as part of the Hubble Space Telescope's Frontier Fields project, using the natural power of gravitational lensing.
In 2019 and 2020, Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 captured ultraviolet, visible, and infrared observations of Caldwell 69.
Westerlund 2, a massive cluster of 3,000 stars, is located in the turbulent star-forming region known as Gum 29.
The "Ghost Nebula," found in the Cassiopeia constellation, is named for its ghostly veils of gas and dust.
Astronomers were surprised to discover that the galaxy NGC 4622 appears to rotate in the opposite direction of their initial predictions.
When two galaxies collide, one may pass directly through the disk of the other, leading to the creation of ring galaxies.
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image features the binary star system R Aquarii.