10 mesmerising images of nebulae shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

After NASA repaired the Hubble Space Telescope in 1999, the Heritage Project used the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 to capture an image of NGC 1999 in the Orion constellation.
Hubble's image of NGC 2371/2 in the Gemini constellation reveals a dark, symmetrical lobed structure, which astronomers initially mistook for two separate objects.
A planetary nebula in Sagittarius, 3000 light-years away, features waves 100 billion kilometres high, caused by supersonic shocks from a hot star's stellar winds.
Hubble's image of planetary nebula IC 418, 2000 light-years away, shows intricate textures. Their origin remains uncertain.
Hubble's close-up of the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud unveils extreme conditions and the most massive known star.
Hubble's image of the Carina Nebula reveals star formation sculpted by powerful radiation and winds, captured in a detailed mosaic 7,500 light-years away.
Hubble's 24th anniversary image captures a section of the Monkey Head Nebula, 6,400 light-years away, showcasing young stars and cosmic gas.
This Hubble image unveils intricate details of the Keyhole Nebula, a striking feature within the Carina Nebula, located 8,000 light-years away.
Hubble's image showcases a section of the Veil Nebula, known as NGC 6960 or the Witch's Broom Nebula, part of a supernova remnant's outer shell.