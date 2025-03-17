Mar 17, 2025, 08:18 PM IST

10 mesmerising images of nebulae shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Pravrajya Suruchi

After NASA repaired the Hubble Space Telescope in 1999, the Heritage Project used the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 to capture an image of NGC 1999 in the Orion constellation.

NGC 1999

Hubble's image of NGC 2371/2 in the Gemini constellation reveals a dark, symmetrical lobed structure, which astronomers initially mistook for two separate objects.

NGC 2371

A planetary nebula in Sagittarius, 3000 light-years away, features waves 100 billion kilometres high, caused by supersonic shocks from a hot star's stellar winds.

NGC 6537

Hubble's image of planetary nebula IC 418, 2000 light-years away, shows intricate textures. Their origin remains uncertain.

IC 418

Hubble's close-up of the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud unveils extreme conditions and the most massive known star.

30 Doradus

Hubble's image of the Carina Nebula reveals star formation sculpted by powerful radiation and winds, captured in a detailed mosaic 7,500 light-years away.

NGC 3372

Hubble's 24th anniversary image captures a section of the Monkey Head Nebula, 6,400 light-years away, showcasing young stars and cosmic gas.

NGC 2174

This Hubble image unveils intricate details of the Keyhole Nebula, a striking feature within the Carina Nebula, located 8,000 light-years away.

Carina Nebula

Hubble's image showcases a section of the Veil Nebula, known as NGC 6960 or the Witch's Broom Nebula, part of a supernova remnant's outer shell.

Cygnus Loop

