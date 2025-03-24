10 mesmerising images of galaxies by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Mar 24, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Hubble’s biggest-ever photo of the galaxy NGC 1300 shows a stunning view of bright starlight, glowing gas, and dark dust clouds. This beautiful barred spiral galaxy is unique because, unlike regular spirals, its arms are directly attached to a bright, central bar made of stars. 4o
Hubble’s image of NGC 1015, a galaxy 118 million light-years away in the Cetus constellation, beautifully displays its perfectly symmetrical spiral arms and a glowing, bright central bulge.
Hubble captures a stunning view of the Sombrero Galaxy (M104), famous for its brilliant central core and wide, dark dust lanes. Seen edge-on from Earth, its unique shape looks like a Mexican hat, giving it the nickname "Sombrero."
Hubble’s clearest image of the Whirlpool Galaxy (M51) reveals its elegant spiral arms filled with stars and gas, surrounding a bright yellow core made up of older stars.
Hubble's 2006 image of NGC 1275 shows cool, thread-like filaments of gas surrounded by hot plasma, all held together by magnetic fields near the galaxy’s central black hole.
Hubble's image of NGC 1792 reveals a bright orange center filled with older stars, surrounded by blue regions that mark the presence of young, hot stars.
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured its clearest image yet of the Antennae Galaxies, thanks to major improvements from servicing missions that enhanced earlier photos taken in 1997 and 2006.
Galaxy NGC 2525, located 70 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Puppis, joins Carina and Vela to form the ancient Argo constellation shape.
Hubble’s image of NGC 1316 showcases intricate dust lanes and bright star clusters, suggesting it was formed by the merger of two gas-rich galaxies. Its unusual structure looks like giant cosmic dust bunnies floating in space.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports