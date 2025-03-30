10 mesmerising galaxy images shared by NASA

Mar 30, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
This breathtaking view of towering "mountains" and deep "valleys," dotted with shimmering stars, is actually the edge of NGC 3324, a young star-forming region in the Carina Nebula.
This stunning panorama offers a groundbreaking X-ray perspective of the region above and below the Milky Way's center.
This dazzling image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 5248, also known as Caldwell 45.
This image from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) captures the vast Andromeda galaxy, also known as Messier 31 or M31.
This illustration depicts the Milky Way, the galaxy we call home.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has explored the Cartwheel Galaxy, uncovering fresh insights into star formation and its central black hole.
Thick clouds of dust and gas conceal the center of our Milky Way galaxy from the view of optical telescopes.
In this composite image of Centaurus A, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has captured the magnetic fields.
Scientists, using infrared images from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, have found that the Milky Way’s graceful spiral structure is primarily shaped by two arms extending from a central bar of stars.
This image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope highlights the stunning spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81.
