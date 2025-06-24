Jun 24, 2025, 06:29 AM IST

10 majestic images of galaxies captured by NASA

Apurwa Amit

NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope captured this image of   Giant Gamma-ray Bubbles which helped  scientists discovered a gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy. 

 In this main image, different bands of X-rays from Chandra have been combined with radio data. These data reveal threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields near the center of the Milky Way.

The center of our Milky Way galaxy is hidden from the prying eyes of optical telescopes by clouds of obscuring dust and gas.

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this image of M81 which is  located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has peered into the chaos of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.

This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe and captured this image of SMACS 0723 galaxy.

The dwarf irregular galaxy NGC 4214 resides about 10 million light-years away.  This jaw-dropping image was captured by  NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

The Whirlpool Galaxy is a spiral galaxy located 31 million light-years away. The spiral galaxy is, also known as M51, is captured by Hubble's Space Telescope.

Credit: NASA

NASA captured this image of elliptical galaxy NGC 4660 which are the biggest and most common galaxies in our universe. 

Next: 7 amazing images of cosmos captured by NASA