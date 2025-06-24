10 majestic images of galaxies captured by NASA

Jun 24, 2025, 06:29 AM IST
NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope captured this image of Giant Gamma-ray Bubbles which helped scientists discovered a gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy.
In this main image, different bands of X-rays from Chandra have been combined with radio data. These data reveal threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields near the center of the Milky Way.
The center of our Milky Way galaxy is hidden from the prying eyes of optical telescopes by clouds of obscuring dust and gas.
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this image of M81 which is located in the northern constellation of Ursa Major.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has peered into the chaos of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe and captured this image of SMACS 0723 galaxy.
Credit: NASA
NASA captured this image of elliptical galaxy NGC 4660 which are the biggest and most common galaxies in our universe.