10 world's most expensive handbags
Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse: Made with 18k gold and 4,517 diamonds, this record-holding handbag costs approximately Rs 28 crore.
Hermès Kelly Rose Gold: Crafted from solid rose gold and encrusted with 1,160 diamonds, this luxurious handbag costs approximately Rs 15.2 crore.
Hermès Birkin Ginza Tanaka: Designed by Ginza Tanaka, this platinum handbag features 2,000 diamonds and costs approximately Rs 10.7 crore.
Hermes Chaine'd Ancre Bag: This luxury bag has 1,160 diamond-encrusted chain links costing approximately Rs 10.7 crore.
Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch: This exclusive clutch is encrusted with diamonds, gold, and rare gemstones, and costs approximately Rs 3.1 crore.
Hermès Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin: It features a stunning gradient hue resembling the Himalayan mountains is encrusted with diamonds and costs approximately Rs 2.9 crore.
Chanel Diamond Forever Bag: Featuring 334 diamonds and 18-karat white gold, costs approximately 2 crore. This limited-edition bag is a collector's dream.
Fuchsia Diamond-Studded Hermès Birkin: A rare Birkin with 18-karat white gold and diamond embellishments, costs approximately Rs 1.7 crore.
Shiny Rouge H Porosus Crocodile: Made from crocodile skin and 18-karat white gold costs approximately 1.5 crore.
Judith Leiber Precious Rose: A delicate rose-shaped clutch adorned with 1,016 diamonds, 1,169 pink sapphires, and 800 tourmalines, costs approximately Rs 79,94,091.
