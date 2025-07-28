10 lesser-known Lord Krishna temples around the world you must visit

Jul 28, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
From the USA to Japan, explore 10 beautiful Krishna temples outside India that offer peace, devotion, and cultural connection. Ideal for every Krishna bhakt seeking a spiritual journey abroad.
Located in central Singapore, this temple is known for its peaceful ambience and Janmashtami celebrations. Devotees enjoy regular satsangs and Gita discussions here.
One of America’s most famous Krishna temples, this ISKCON hub offers kirtans, lectures on the Gita, and Vedic education since the 1970s.
This temple in Durban is famous for its divine architecture and active role in community welfare and spiritual teachings.
Set in Florida, this temple is a spiritual retreat offering meditation, worship, and community education in Krishna Bhakti.
Among North America's largest Hindu temples, this scenic retreat blends spirituality with nature, hosting devotional workshops year-round.
A lush green temple setting in Mauritius known for festive Janmashtami and cultural activities rooted in Krishna Bhakti.
This Brooklyn-based ISKCON temple hosts vibrant kirtans and outreach programs for Krishna devotees in NYC.
Located in KL, this temple offers spiritual classes, Vedic studies, and major Hindu festival celebrations.
Sri Radha Krishna Mandir in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
A cozy temple in Tokyo bringing Krishna consciousness to Japan with yoga classes, satsangs, and community bonding.
Sri Krishna Mandir in Tokyo, Japan