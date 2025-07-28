Jul 28, 2025, 01:24 PM IST

10 lesser-known Lord Krishna temples around the world you must visit

Muskan Verma

From the USA to Japan, explore 10 beautiful Krishna temples outside India that offer peace, devotion, and cultural connection. Ideal for every Krishna bhakt seeking a spiritual journey abroad.

Located in central Singapore, this temple is known for its peaceful ambience and Janmashtami celebrations. Devotees enjoy regular satsangs and Gita discussions here.

 Sri Krishna Mandir in Singapore

One of America’s most famous Krishna temples, this ISKCON hub offers kirtans, lectures on the Gita, and Vedic education since the 1970s.

ISKCON temple in Los Angeles , USA

Radha Krishna Temple in London, UK

This temple in Durban is famous for its divine architecture and active role in community welfare and spiritual teachings.

Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Durban, South Africa

Set in Florida, this temple is a spiritual retreat offering meditation, worship, and community education in Krishna Bhakti.

Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Alachua, USA

Among North America's largest Hindu temples, this scenic retreat blends spirituality with nature, hosting devotional workshops year-round.

Radha Madhav Dham in Austin, Texas

A lush green temple setting in Mauritius known for festive Janmashtami and cultural activities rooted in Krishna Bhakti.

Krishna Balaram Mandir in Mauritius

This Brooklyn-based ISKCON temple hosts vibrant kirtans and outreach programs for Krishna devotees in NYC.

Sri Sri Radha Govinda Mandir in New York, USA

Located in KL, this temple offers spiritual classes, Vedic studies, and major Hindu festival celebrations.

Sri Radha Krishna Mandir in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

A cozy temple in Tokyo bringing Krishna consciousness to Japan with yoga classes, satsangs, and community bonding.

 Sri Krishna Mandir in Tokyo, Japan

