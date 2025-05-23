10 lesser-known Indian veggies that are highly nutritious

May 23, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Here is a list of ten lesser known Indian veggies that are packed with nutrients.
A versatile vegetable, often used as a meat substitute in vegetarian dishes, rich in nutrients like Vitamin C, potassium, and phosphorus.
A good source of vitamins and minerals, often used in soups and stews.
A leafy green, known for its high iron content and antioxidant properties.
A nutrient-rich green, commonly used in Indian dishes for its tangy flavor and health benefits.
Another leafy green, packed with nutrients and used in various Indian cuisines.
Known for their unique flavor and medicinal properties, they are also a good source of vitamins and minerals.
A succulent green, high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.
A leafy green, often added to curries and stews, providing essential nutrients.
A versatile seed and leafy vegetable, known for its high protein content and calcium.
A nutritious gourd, belonging to the same family as pumpkins and zucchini, offering a variety of health benefits.