May 23, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

10 lesser-known Indian veggies that are highly nutritious

Monica Singh

Here is a list of ten lesser known Indian veggies that are packed with nutrients.

A versatile vegetable, often used as a meat substitute in vegetarian dishes, rich in nutrients like Vitamin C, potassium, and phosphorus.

Green Jackfruit

A good source of vitamins and minerals, often used in soups and stews.

White Pumpkin

A leafy green, known for its high iron content and antioxidant properties.

Lingru/Fiddlehead Fern

A nutrient-rich green, commonly used in Indian dishes for its tangy flavor and health benefits.

Gongura/Sorrel Leaves

Another leafy green, packed with nutrients and used in various Indian cuisines.

Colocasia Leaves

Known for their unique flavor and medicinal properties, they are also a good source of vitamins and minerals.

Tamarind Leaves

A succulent green, high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

Kulfa/Purslane

A leafy green, often added to curries and stews, providing essential nutrients.

Anne Soppu/Water Spinach

A versatile seed and leafy vegetable, known for its high protein content and calcium.

Amaranth

A nutritious gourd, belonging to the same family as pumpkins and zucchini, offering a variety of health benefits.

Chayote

