10 mesmerising images of interacting galaxies taken by NASA

Feb 21, 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Image A: Interacting Galaxies Arp 142 (NIRCam and MIRI)
Image B: Interacting Galaxies Arp 142 (MIRI Only)
ESA/Hubble & NASA, Dark Energy Survey/Department of Energy/Fermilab/Dark Energy Camera (DECam)/Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory/NOIRLab/AURA
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features Arp 72, a very selective galaxy group that only includes two galaxies interacting due to gravity: NGC 5996 (the large spiral galaxy) and NGC 5994 (its smaller companion, in the lower left of the image).
This new image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows interacting galaxies known as AM 1214-255. These galaxies contain active galactic nuclei, or AGNs.
This NASA Hubble Space Telescope photo of NGC 7714 presents an especially striking view of the galaxy's smoke-ring-like structure.
The two interacting galaxies making up the pair known as Arp-Madore 608-333 seem to float side by side in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope feels incredibly three-dimensional for a piece of deep-space imagery.
This illustration shows the Milky Way, our home galaxy.
NASA’s SPHEREx mission will survey the Milky Way galaxy looking for water ice and other key ingredients for life.