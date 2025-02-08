10 latest images of Galaxy captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Feb 8, 2025, 07:12 AM IST
The Whirlpool Galaxy is a spiral galaxy located 31 million light-years away.
The elliptical galaxy NGC 4660 is one of a hundred galaxies imaged by Hubble that are members of the nearest large galaxy cluster to Earth, the Virgo Cluster.
The dwarf irregular galaxy NGC 4214 resides about 10 million light-years away.
Approximately 10,000 galaxies fill a small area of sky called the Hubble Ultra Deep Field. This is the deepest image of the universe ever made at optical and near-infrared wavelengths.
This illustration shows the Milky Way, our home galaxy.
Hubble captured this image of supernova SN 2022abvt (the pinkish-white dot at image center) about two months after it was discovered in 2022.
LEDA 1313424, aptly nicknamed the Bullseye, is two and a half times the size of our Milky Way and has nine rings — six more than any other known galaxy.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features a supernova in the constellation Gemini.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features a section of the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has peered into the chaos of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.