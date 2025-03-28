10 latest breathtaking photos of Galaxy captured by NASA

Mar 28, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
This illustration shows the Milky Way, our home galaxy.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has peered into the chaos of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.
This landscape of 'mountains' and 'valleys' speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
Our Milky Way galaxy is ablaze with dust in this all-sky map from Planck, an ESA (European Space Agency) mission with important NASA contributions.
A festive portrait of our Milky Way galaxy shows a mishmash of gas, charged particles, and several types of dust.
The center of our Milky Way galaxy is hidden from the prying eyes of optical telescopes by clouds of obscuring dust and gas.
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) observed magnetic fields showin in this composite image of Centaurus A.
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe – among the most colorful deep space images ever captured at the time.
The magnificent spiral arms of the nearby galaxy Messier 81 are highlighted in this image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
This panorama provides an unprecedented X-ray view above and below the center of the Milky Way.