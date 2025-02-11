10 jaw-dropping images of Orion Nebula shared by NASA

Feb 11, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
ESO’s HAWK-I infrared instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile has captured a deeper view of the Orion Nebula’s core.
Looking like an interstellar Frisbee, the dark feature in these two Hubble images is an edge-on protoplanetary dust disk surrounding a newborn star.
This infrared image of NGC 2174 reveals numerous baby stars hidden within dense dust clouds.
This stunning image from NASA’s Spitzer and Hubble Space Telescopes captures the Orion Nebula in a vibrant infrared display.
This breathtaking Hubble image provides the clearest view of the Orion Nebula ever captured.
This image showcases the breathtaking and intricate wonders hidden within the nearby star-forming region, the Great Nebula in Orion.
This infrared image of the Orion Nebula features plenty of dust but no stars.
M42’s Trapezium cluster, named for the trapezoidal arrangement of its central massive stars, is seen in this infrared Hubble image.
This image shows some highlights from a spectacular new image of the Orion Nebula star-formation region from multiple exposures.
