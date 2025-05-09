10 jaw-dropping images of Cone Nebula captured by NASA

May 9, 2025, 07:13 AM IST
The Cone Nebula is a pillar of gas and dust in the constellation Monoceros that is part of a star-forming region.
Cone nebula is located about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.
Resembling a nightmarish beast rearing its head from a crimson sea, this monstrous object is actually a pillar of gas and dust.
The Cone nebula is 7 light years in length and is a birthplace for stars aiming towering gas pillars.
The Cone nebula is discovered by William Herschel on December 26, 1785, at which time he designated it H V.27.
The image, captured by the European Space Observatory's telescopes, showcases the nebula's darker and cloudy appearance in a way that makes it seem quite mysterious.
Credit: NASA