May 9, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

10 jaw-dropping images of Cone Nebula captured by NASA

Apurwa Amit

The Cone Nebula is a pillar of gas and dust in the constellation Monoceros that is part of a star-forming region.

Cone nebula is located about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Resembling a nightmarish beast rearing its head from a crimson sea, this monstrous object is actually a pillar of gas and dust.

The Cone nebula is 7 light years in length and is a birthplace for stars aiming towering gas pillars.

The Cone nebula is discovered by William Herschel on December 26, 1785, at which time he designated it H V.27.

The image, captured by the European Space Observatory's telescopes, showcases the nebula's darker and cloudy appearance in a way that makes it seem quite mysterious.

The Cone Nebula forms part of the nebulosity surrounding the Christmas Tree Cluster.

Although this particular nebula has been studied before, the new image depicts it in a much more dramatic way.

Credit: NASA

