10 jaw dropping images of universe captured by NASA
Pravrajya Suruchi
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the stunning giant galactic nebula NGC 3603 from multiple angles, revealing various stages of the star life cycle.
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features Arp 122, a unique galaxy formed by the merger of two galaxies: LEDA 59642 and the distorted, tilted spiral galaxy NGC 6040.
One of these stars, IRAS 16562-3959, is a star-forming region in the Scorpius constellation of the Milky Way, located about 5,900 light-years from Earth.
This breathtaking new image from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope features three brilliant stars lighting up the hollow cavity of a reflection nebula, creating a stunning visual resembling a sparkling cosmic geode.
This newly captured image of galaxy NGC 4951 from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals an active galactic center surrounded by bright, star-filled spiral arms.
In this image from the Hubble Space Telescope, the center is hidden by a small, dense cloud of gas and dust called CB 130-3.
This image, captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, showcases the globular cluster NGC 2298, a breathtaking collection of thousands of stars held together by their mutual gravitational pull.
Known as SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, these two overlapping spiral galaxies lie over a billion light-years from Earth and were captured in a photograph by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.